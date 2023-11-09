For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O'Reilly a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in four of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He has a 29.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are allowing 40 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 12.0 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

