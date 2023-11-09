Central Division rivals battle when the Indiana Pacers (1-0) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSIN, BSWI

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last year. He also sank 49% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Buddy Hield's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with an average of 3.6 treys (third in league).

Myles Turner recorded 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also sank 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He sank 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin put up 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31.1 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 11.8 boards.

Damian Lillard put up 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Brook Lopez put up 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Bobby Portis put up 14.1 points, 1.5 assists and 9.6 rebounds.

Malik Beasley averaged 13.4 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Bucks 116.3 Points Avg. 116.9 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 46.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.7% Three Point % 36.8%

