Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has three games on its Wednesday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -115 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 12 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +110 to score
Capitals vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 10 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 12 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +135 to score
Panthers vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Tkachuk's stats: 2 goals in 11 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +140 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Tavares' stats: 5 goals in 12 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +150 to score
Senators vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Tkachuk's stats: 8 goals in 10 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +155 to score
Golden Knights vs. Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Eichel's stats: 6 goals in 13 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +160 to score
Panthers vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Reinhart's stats: 8 goals in 11 games
Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +165 to score
Panthers vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Verhaeghe's stats: 4 goals in 11 games
Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +175 to score
Senators vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8
- Stuetzle's stats: 2 goals in 10 games
