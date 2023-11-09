The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) in a matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cavaliers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Virginia matchup.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Louisville has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Virginia is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

