The Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) face the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 68.1 points per game last year were 6.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up.

Eastern Illinois went 21-6 last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.

Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up were 19.7 more points than the Panthers gave up (61.2).

Indiana went 26-2 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Schedule