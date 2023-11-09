Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 9?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cole Smith find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- In one of 12 games so far this season, Smith has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 40 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.