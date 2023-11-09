Buddy Hield's Indiana Pacers face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hield totaled 10 points in his previous game, which ended in a 134-118 win against the Jazz.

Now let's dig into Hield's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.3 points per contest last season made the Bucks the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.1 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Buddy Hield vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 34 20 4 6 3 0 2 1/27/2023 36 22 5 2 5 0 3 1/16/2023 38 18 5 5 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.