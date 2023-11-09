Bruce Brown plus his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brown tallied nine points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-118 win against the Jazz.

With prop bets in place for Brown, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-156)

Over 3.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+134)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per game last season, 14th in the league.

The Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks allowed 23.9 per game last season, ranking them fifth in the league.

The Bucks were the 11th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bruce Brown vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 29 11 5 1 2 0 1 1/25/2023 36 12 8 4 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.