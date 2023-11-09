Andrew Nembhard and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nembhard, in his last game, had nine points and seven assists in a 134-118 win over the Jazz.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Nembhard, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Andrew Nembhard Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-122)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per game last season, 14th in the league.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bucks conceded 23.9 per game last year, ranking them fifth in the league.

Giving up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Andrew Nembhard vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 28 15 2 15 1 0 0 3/16/2023 28 24 1 5 4 0 0 1/27/2023 20 9 0 4 0 0 1 1/16/2023 33 7 2 9 1 0 2

