If you are looking for information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 11, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Bowling Green vs. Kent State matchup, and picking Bowling Green (-7.5) over Kent State against the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 11 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green -7.5 vs. Kent State

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes

Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 20.6 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 8

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (OH) -17.5 vs. Akron

Matchup: Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 25.7 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 8

TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Toledo -18.5 vs. Eastern Michigan

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets

Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 23.7 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 8

TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 11 MAC Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Bowling Green vs. Kent State

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes

Projected Total: 46.5 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 8

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 43 - Ball State vs. Northern Illinois

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies

Projected Total: 47.6 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 7

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 42.5 - Akron vs. Miami (OH)

Matchup: Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Projected Total: 45.5 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 8

TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Week 11 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Toledo 8-1 (5-0 MAC) 34.4 / 19.3 431.7 / 331.6 Miami (OH) 7-2 (4-1 MAC) 29.8 / 19.0 357.6 / 334.8 Ohio 6-3 (3-2 MAC) 21.8 / 15.7 350.6 / 263.0 Bowling Green 5-4 (3-2 MAC) 22.4 / 24.6 299.3 / 325.2 Buffalo 3-6 (3-2 MAC) 24.4 / 29.1 324.0 / 385.9 Central Michigan 5-4 (3-2 MAC) 23.7 / 29.9 338.7 / 407.3 Northern Illinois 4-5 (3-2 MAC) 25.0 / 23.0 361.6 / 327.7 Eastern Michigan 4-5 (2-3 MAC) 18.6 / 22.3 260.7 / 381.4 Western Michigan 3-6 (2-3 MAC) 26.2 / 32.8 380.7 / 395.2 Akron 2-7 (1-4 MAC) 17.1 / 29.1 291.7 / 342.4 Ball State 2-7 (1-4 MAC) 16.7 / 28.4 293.7 / 351.7 Kent State 1-8 (0-5 MAC) 14.1 / 32.8 269.4 / 377.4

