The Utah Jazz (2-6) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 126 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)

Pacers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-12.0)

Pacers (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.2

The Pacers have had more success against the spread than the Jazz this year, putting up an ATS record of 4-3-0, compared to the 3-5-0 mark of the Jazz.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the point total 85.7% of the time this season (six out of seven). That's more often than Utah and its opponents have (six out of eight).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 3-2, while the Jazz are 1-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

Although the Pacers are surrendering 121.7 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been very good, as they rank best in the league by posting 124.9 points per game.

Indiana ranks 19th in the NBA with 43.1 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per game.

With 31.9 dimes per game, the Pacers rank best in the league in the category.

Indiana ranks sixth in the NBA at 13 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.6 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Pacers have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the NBA in treys per game (15.6) and third-best in three-point percentage (39.2%).

