The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Mastodons Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponent combined to hit the over 11 out of 28 times last season.

The Mastodons covered the spread 10 times in 32 games last season.

DePaul (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 3.6% more often than Purdue Fort Wayne (10-18-0) last year.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 71.2 145.1 77.3 147.1 146.9 Purdue Fort Wayne 73.9 145.1 69.8 147.1 143.9

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Mastodons' 73.9 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall when it scored more than 77.3 points last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 11-17-0 16-12-0 Purdue Fort Wayne 10-18-0 11-17-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Purdue Fort Wayne 7-8 Home Record 9-6 2-12 Away Record 7-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 1-10-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

