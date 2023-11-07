The DePaul Blue Demons will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline BetMGM DePaul (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel DePaul (-10.5) 143.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne put together a 10-18-0 record against the spread last year.

The Mastodons covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

DePaul went 11-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Blue Demons games went over the point total.

