The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • The Mastodons' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons gave up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Last season, Purdue Fort Wayne had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Mastodons were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.
  • The Mastodons' 73.9 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne went 12-1 last season when it scored more than 77.3 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.2.
  • The Mastodons allowed 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne drained more treys on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (35%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
11/9/2023 Andrews - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/12/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

