The Calgary Flames (3-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (5-6) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Flames have dropped three in a row at home.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-135) Predators (+110) 6 Flames (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won three of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville has a record of 3-4 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Predators have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in six of 11 games this season.

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 28 (27th) Goals 32 (19th) 40 (25th) Goals Allowed 32 (12th) 7 (16th) Power Play Goals 11 (7th) 4 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (26th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 32 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

The Predators have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 32 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.

Their 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

