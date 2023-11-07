Tuesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Calgary Flames (3-7-1) and the Nashville Predators (5-6) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Flames are -140 on the moneyline to win at home against the Predators (+115) in the game, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Predators vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary's 11 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals seven times.

The Flames are 2-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Predators have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Calgary has played three times with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, and fell in each game.

Nashville has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

