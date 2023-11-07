The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Liam Foudy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Foudy has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

