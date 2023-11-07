The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) at Assembly Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Indiana vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

Big Ten Network

Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Indiana had more success against the spread than FGCU last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-14-0, compared to the 11-18-0 mark of the Eagles.

Indiana vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 74.7 146 68.7 138.1 142.4 FGCU 71.3 146 69.4 138.1 141.3

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hoosiers averaged 5.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Eagles gave up (69.4).

Indiana had a 12-6 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Indiana vs. FGCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-14-0 18-12-0 FGCU 11-18-0 13-16-0

Indiana vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana FGCU 15-2 Home Record 8-5 5-7 Away Record 6-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

