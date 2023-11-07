Indiana vs. FGCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) at Assembly Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Indiana vs. FGCU Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Indiana had more success against the spread than FGCU last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-14-0, compared to the 11-18-0 mark of the Eagles.
Indiana vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|74.7
|146
|68.7
|138.1
|142.4
|FGCU
|71.3
|146
|69.4
|138.1
|141.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Indiana Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hoosiers averaged 5.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Eagles gave up (69.4).
- Indiana had a 12-6 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Indiana vs. FGCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
|FGCU
|11-18-0
|13-16-0
Indiana vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana
|FGCU
|15-2
|Home Record
|8-5
|5-7
|Away Record
|6-9
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.8
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.1
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.