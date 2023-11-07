How to Watch Indiana vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Indiana vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Indiana had a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 178th.
- Last year, the Hoosiers scored 5.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Eagles gave up (69.4).
- Indiana had a 16-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Indiana performed better at home last year, averaging 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game away from home.
- The Hoosiers surrendered 65.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.2 in away games.
- At home, Indiana drained 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/12/2023
|Army
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/16/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Assembly Hall
