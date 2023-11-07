The Lipscomb Bisons face the Evansville Purple Aces at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

Evansville vs. Lipscomb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bisons' 69.4 points per game last year were just 3.8 fewer points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.

Lipscomb went 10-1 last season when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.

Last year, the 62.8 points per game the Purple Aces averaged were only 3.5 fewer points than the Bisons gave up (66.3).

Evansville went 8-3 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

