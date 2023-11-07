On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Dante Fabbro going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

