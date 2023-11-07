The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Ball State Cardinals (2-7) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Cardinals are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 43 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-10) 43 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-10.5) 43.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Ball State has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Northern Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Huskies have been favored by 10 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +40000 Bet $100 to win $40000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.