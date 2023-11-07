MAC foes match up when the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) and the Ball State Cardinals (2-7) square off on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Northern Illinois ranks 81st in scoring offense (25 points per game) and 46th in scoring defense (23 points allowed per game) this year. Ball State ranks second-worst in points per game (16.7), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 91st in the FBS with 28.4 points ceded per contest.

Below in this story, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Ball State Northern Illinois 293.7 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.6 (88th) 351.7 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.7 (27th) 144.1 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (64th) 149.6 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.3 (102nd) 14 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (60th) 6 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has put up 566 passing yards, or 62.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 146 carries for 674 yards, or 74.9 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Kiael Kelly has piled up 433 yards (on 84 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Qian Magwood has collected 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 309 (34.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has 20 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 250 yards (27.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tanner Koziol has racked up 247 reciving yards (27.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,658 yards (184.2 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 137 times for 841 yards (93.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Gavin Williams has collected 287 yards on 58 attempts, scoring three times.

Trayvon Rudolph's 384 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has collected 33 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has caught 20 passes for 313 yards (34.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Grayson Barnes' 16 catches are good enough for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Illinois or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.