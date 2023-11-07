In the contest between the Northern Illinois Huskies and Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Huskies to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (-10) Over (43) Northern Illinois 31, Ball State 17

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Cardinals have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this season, Ball State is 2-1 against the spread.

Cardinals games have gone over the point total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

Ball State games this year have averaged an over/under of 48.3 points, 5.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Against the spread, the Huskies are 4-5-0 this season.

Northern Illinois is winless against the spread when it is 10-point or greater favorites (0-1).

This year, five of the Huskies' nine games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 43, 5.2 points fewer than the average total in Northern Illinois games thus far this season.

Cardinals vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 25 23 17 15.5 31.4 29 Ball State 16.7 28.4 19.5 19.3 14.4 35.8

