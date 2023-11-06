Tyrese Haliburton will hope to make a difference for the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Haliburton, in his last game (November 4 loss against the Hornets), posted 43 points and 12 assists.

In this article, we break down Haliburton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-118)

Over 21.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 11.5 (-141)

Over 11.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last season, allowing 123.1 points per game.

The Spurs conceded 45.0 rebounds on average last season, 26th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Spurs were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26.8 per game.

On defense, the Spurs gave up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 27 27 3 12 1 0 1

