The UCLA Bruins face the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

TV: Pac-12 Network

Purdue vs. UCLA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers' 70.5 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.

Purdue went 16-1 last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.

Last year, the Bruins put up 69.7 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 65.2 the Boilermakers allowed.

UCLA went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 65.2 points.

The Bruins made 39.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Boilermakers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins had given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Purdue Schedule