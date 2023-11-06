How to Watch the Purdue vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins face the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Purdue vs. UCLA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Boilermakers' 70.5 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
- Purdue went 16-1 last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
- Last year, the Bruins put up 69.7 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 65.2 the Boilermakers allowed.
- UCLA went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 65.2 points.
- The Bruins made 39.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Boilermakers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins had given up to their opponents (39.1%).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Mackey Arena
