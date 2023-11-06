The UCLA Bruins face the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. UCLA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers' 70.5 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
  • Purdue went 16-1 last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
  • Last year, the Bruins put up 69.7 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 65.2 the Boilermakers allowed.
  • UCLA went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 65.2 points.
  • The Bruins made 39.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • The Boilermakers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins had given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
11/12/2023 Southern - Mackey Arena
11/16/2023 Texas A&M - Mackey Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.