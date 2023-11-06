The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) hit the court against the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) as heavy, 19.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Purdue vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -19.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games last season, Purdue and its opponents scored more than 144.5 combined points.

Purdue's contests last season had an average of 135.4 points, 9.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Samford (14-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 7.1% more often than Purdue (14-16-0) last season.

Purdue vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 12 40% 72.7 151.4 62.7 134.3 137.1 Samford 16 61.5% 78.7 151.4 71.6 134.3 145.8

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were just 1.1 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).

Purdue went 11-7 against the spread and 18-1 overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Purdue vs. Samford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 1-4 14-16-0 Samford 14-12-0 0-0 16-10-0

Purdue vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Samford 14-2 Home Record 13-3 8-3 Away Record 8-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

