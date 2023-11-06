Purdue vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 6
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest features the UCLA Bruins (0-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) facing off at Pauley Pavilion (on November 6) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 victory for UCLA.
The Boilermakers went 19-11 last season.
Purdue vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Purdue vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 71, Purdue 63
Purdue Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Boilermakers averaged 70.5 points per game last season (74th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (201st in college basketball). They had a +158 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.
- Purdue scored fewer points in conference action (67.9 per game) than overall (70.5).
- The Boilermakers averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 66.0 on the road.
- Purdue allowed fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (66.2) last season.
