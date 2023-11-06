The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) battle the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Purdue vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
  • Purdue had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 126th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers scored just 1.1 more points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).
  • Purdue went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue put up 76.3 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 64.3.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Purdue fared better at home last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford - Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State - Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena

