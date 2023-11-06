Monday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (0-0) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) matching up at Crisler Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-52 win for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Mastodons went 14-19 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 52

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mastodons were outscored by 3.1 points per game last season with a -100 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball) and gave up 65.7 per outing (217th in college basketball).

In conference play, Purdue Fort Wayne put up more points (62.7 per game) than it did overall (62.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Mastodons scored 7.1 more points per game at home (67.7) than on the road (60.6).

Purdue Fort Wayne allowed fewer points at home (64.9 per game) than away (66.9) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.