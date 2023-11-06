The San Antonio Spurs (3-3) play the Indiana Pacers (3-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Spurs

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream

Pacers vs Spurs Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (50.0%).

Indiana is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 50.0% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 26th.

The Pacers average 120.3 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 121.5 the Spurs give up.

Indiana is 2-1 when scoring more than 121.5 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pacers fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 118.9 points per game, compared to 113.6 per game in road games.

Indiana surrendered 119.7 points per game last season at home, which was 0.5 more points than it allowed when playing on the road (119.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Pacers performed better at home last season, draining 14.0 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.2 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage in road games.

