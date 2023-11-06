How to Watch the Pacers vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-3) play the Indiana Pacers (3-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Spurs.
Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers vs Spurs Additional Info
|Pacers vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Spurs Prediction
|Pacers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Pacers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Spurs Player Props
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (50.0%).
- Indiana is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 50.0% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 26th.
- The Pacers average 120.3 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 121.5 the Spurs give up.
- Indiana is 2-1 when scoring more than 121.5 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pacers fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 118.9 points per game, compared to 113.6 per game in road games.
- Indiana surrendered 119.7 points per game last season at home, which was 0.5 more points than it allowed when playing on the road (119.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Pacers performed better at home last season, draining 14.0 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.2 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarace Walker
|Questionable
|Lungs
