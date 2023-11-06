The Indiana Pacers (3-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last game on Saturday, the Pacers suffered a 125-124 loss to the Hornets. Tyrese Haliburton totaled 43 points, two rebounds and 12 assists for the Pacers.

Pacers vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarace Walker PF Questionable Lungs 0.0 4.0 0.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell: Questionable (Adductor)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSW

BSIN and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -7.5 238.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.