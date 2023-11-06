The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Halle Georges Carpentier on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.
  • Notre Dame had a 24-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.
  • Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks averaged were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish allowed (58.9).
  • South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when putting up more than 58.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
  • The Fighting Irish's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 South Carolina - Halle Georges Carpentier
11/12/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/15/2023 Northwestern - Purcell Pavilion

