The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Halle Georges Carpentier on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.

Notre Dame had a 24-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks averaged were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish allowed (58.9).

South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when putting up more than 58.9 points.

The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

The Fighting Irish's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).

