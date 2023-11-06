Monday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) clashing at Purcell Pavilion (on November 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-63 victory for Notre Dame.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Game Info & Odds

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 73, Niagara 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Niagara

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-9.7)

Notre Dame (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Notre Dame Performance Insights

At 69.6 points scored per game and 72.1 points conceded last year, Notre Dame was 224th in the nation offensively and 240th defensively.

With 28.8 rebounds per game and 33.3 rebounds conceded, the Fighting Irish were 322nd and 307th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Notre Dame was 281st in college basketball in assists (11.8 per game) last year.

Last season, the Fighting Irish were 42nd in the nation in 3-point makes (8.8 per game) and 85th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Last season, Notre Dame was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and 223rd in defensive 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Notre Dame attempted 43% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 57% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.8% of Notre Dame's baskets were 3-pointers, and 65.2% were 2-pointers.

