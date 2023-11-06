Notre Dame vs. Niagara: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Niagara Purple Eagles face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Niagara matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Notre Dame vs. Niagara Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Niagara Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|125.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-9.5)
|125.5
|-530
|+390
Notre Dame vs. Niagara Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
- Niagara put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread last year.
- Purple Eagles games went over the point total 12 out of 22 times last year.
