The Niagara Purple Eagles face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Niagara matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Niagara Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 125.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-9.5) 125.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Betting Trends (2022-23)

Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Niagara put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread last year.

Purple Eagles games went over the point total 12 out of 22 times last year.

