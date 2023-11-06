The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish shot 44.3% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Purple Eagles allowed to opponents.

Notre Dame went 9-5 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Purple Eagles ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Fighting Irish finished 322nd.

Last year, the Fighting Irish scored 69.6 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 65.9 the Purple Eagles allowed.

Notre Dame went 10-7 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game (73) than it did in away games (66.3).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish ceded 71.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.5.

In terms of three-pointers, Notre Dame fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule