The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) are favored by 3.5 points against the Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 142.5 for the matchup.

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (OH) -3.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

Evansville played 14 games last season that finished with a combined score over 142.5 points.

The average over/under for Purple Aces matchups last year was 138.4, 4.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Purple Aces' record against the spread last year was 10-21-0.

Evansville won four, or 13.3%, of the 30 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Purple Aces were 2-23 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Purple Aces have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 16 61.5% 73.7 136.1 74.5 150.5 149 Evansville 14 45.2% 62.4 136.1 76.0 150.5 136.1

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces put up 12.1 fewer points per game last year (62.4) than the RedHawks allowed (74.5).

When it scored more than 74.5 points last season, Evansville went 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 13-13-0 3-4 11-15-0 Evansville 10-21-0 8-17 19-12-0

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (OH) Evansville 9-9 Home Record 3-10 3-9 Away Record 1-14 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

