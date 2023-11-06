Monday's contest between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) and Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) going head-to-head at Ford Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of RedHawks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 74, Evansville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (OH) (-3.4)

Miami (OH) (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Evansville Performance Insights

Last year, Evansville was seventh-worst in the country offensively (62.4 points scored per game) and 327th on defense (76 points allowed).

The Purple Aces were the 16th-worst team in college basketball in rebounds per game (28) and 12th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.8) last year.

Evansville was ninth-worst in college basketball in assists (10.2 per game) last season.

With 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc last year, the Purple Aces were 299th and 283rd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Evansville was 20th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.9 per game) and sixth-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Last year, the Purple Aces attempted 33.6% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.3% of the Purple Aces' baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.7% were 2-pointers.

