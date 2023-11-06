How to Watch Evansville vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) square off against the Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.5 percentage points lower than the RedHawks given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- Last season, Evansville had a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.2% from the field.
- The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The RedHawks finished 256th.
- The Purple Aces' 62.4 points per game last year were 12.1 fewer points than the 74.5 the RedHawks gave up.
- When it scored more than 74.5 points last season, Evansville went 1-1.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- Evansville scored 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 61.0 away.
- In 2022-23, the Purple Aces gave up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (79.0).
- At home, Evansville sunk 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Evansville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.4%) than on the road (29.7%).
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Ford Center
|11/9/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|-
|Ford Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
