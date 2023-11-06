The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) square off against the Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.5 percentage points lower than the RedHawks given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Last season, Evansville had a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.2% from the field.

The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The RedHawks finished 256th.

The Purple Aces' 62.4 points per game last year were 12.1 fewer points than the 74.5 the RedHawks gave up.

When it scored more than 74.5 points last season, Evansville went 1-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

Evansville scored 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 61.0 away.

In 2022-23, the Purple Aces gave up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (79.0).

At home, Evansville sunk 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Evansville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.4%) than on the road (29.7%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule