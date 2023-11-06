How to Watch the Butler vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones take on the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Butler vs. Iowa State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs averaged only 3.5 fewer points per game last year (61.1) than the Cyclones allowed (64.6).
- Butler had an 11-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
- Last year, the Cyclones averaged 75.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Iowa State had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.
- The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, six percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 35.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than the Cyclones given up to their opponents (38.3%).
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/18/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
