Monday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) and the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-55 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Bulldogs went 11-19 a season ago.

Butler vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Butler vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 78, Butler 55

Butler Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -128 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 61.1 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per contest (204th in college basketball).

Butler averaged 1.7 fewer points in Big East action (59.4) than overall (61.1).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs averaged 5.6 more points per game at home (63.4) than away (57.8).

At home, Butler gave up 64.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it allowed away (70.6).

