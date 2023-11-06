Monday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) going head to head at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Butler, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

According to our computer prediction, Eastern Michigan projects to cover the 15.5-point spread in its matchup against Butler. The over/under is currently listed at 139.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -15.5

Butler -15.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -2000, Eastern Michigan +1000

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (+15.5)



Eastern Michigan (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Butler Performance Insights

Last season, Butler was 328th in the country on offense (65.3 points scored per game) and 112th on defense (67.9 points conceded).

Last season, the Bulldogs were second-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.4 per game) and 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4).

Last season Butler was ranked 211th in college basketball in assists with 12.6 per game.

The Bulldogs were 274th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 259th in 3-point percentage (32.7%) last year.

Defensively, Butler was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3 last year. It was 77th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.1%.

The Bulldogs attempted 64.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.2% of the Bulldogs' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

