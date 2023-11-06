Monday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) matching up with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-64 victory as our model heavily favors Butler.

Based on our computer prediction, Eastern Michigan is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 15.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 140.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -15.5

Butler -15.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -2000, Eastern Michigan +1000

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (+15.5)



Eastern Michigan (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

Butler was 328th in the nation in points scored (65.3 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last year.

Last season, the Bulldogs were second-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.4 per game) and 310th in rebounds allowed (33.4).

Last season Butler was ranked 211th in college basketball in assists with 12.6 per game.

The Bulldogs were 274th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 259th in 3-point percentage (32.7%) last year.

Defensively, Butler was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.3 last year. It was 77th in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.1%.

Last season, the Bulldogs attempted 64.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.2% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.