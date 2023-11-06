Monday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at Hinkle Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-64 in favor of Butler, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

According to our computer prediction, Butler should cover the spread, which currently sits at 14.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 140.5 total.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -14.5

Butler -14.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -1600, Eastern Michigan +900

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Pick ATS: Butler (-14.5)



Butler (-14.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler Performance Insights

On offense, Butler was the 328th-ranked squad in the country (65.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 112th (67.9 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Bulldogs were second-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.4 per game) and 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4).

Butler was 211th in the nation in assists (12.6 per game) last year.

Last season, the Bulldogs were 274th in the country in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 259th in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

Butler was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 77th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.1%) last year.

The Bulldogs took 35.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 64.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of the Bulldogs' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

