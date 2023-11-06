Monday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-64 and heavily favors Butler to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-15.0)

Butler (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Butler Performance Insights

Butler was 328th in the country in points scored (65.3 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last year.

The Bulldogs were the second-worst team in the nation in rebounds per game (27.4) and 310th in rebounds allowed (33.4) last year.

With 12.6 assists per game last season, Butler was 211th in the country.

The Bulldogs made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 274th and 259th, respectively, in the country.

Giving up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.1% from downtown last season, Butler was 64th and 77th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Bulldogs took 64.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.2% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

