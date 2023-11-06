Monday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-64 and heavily favors Butler to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no line set.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-15.0)

Butler (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Butler Performance Insights

Butler put up 65.3 points per game and allowed 67.9 last season, ranking them 328th in the nation offensively and 112th defensively.

On the glass, the Bulldogs were second-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.4 per game) last season. They were 310th in rebounds allowed (33.4 per game).

Last season Butler was ranked 211th in college basketball in assists with 12.6 per game.

The Bulldogs made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 274th and 259th, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Butler was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3 last year. It was 77th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.1%.

Last year, Butler attempted 35.8% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.8% of Butler's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

