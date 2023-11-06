The Eastern Michigan Eagles face the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-15.5) 137.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-16.5) 137.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bulldogs games.

Eastern Michigan compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 of the Eagles' games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.