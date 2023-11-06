The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Butler shot better than 48.4% from the field, it went 11-0 overall.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 349th.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 15.5 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Eagles allowed (80.8).

Butler went 4-0 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Butler posted 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.3 in away games.

Butler sunk 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Butler Upcoming Schedule