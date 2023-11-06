Bruce Brown and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his most recent game (November 4 loss against the Hornets), produced seven points, six assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-108)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per game last season, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs gave up 45 rebounds per game last year, 26th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Spurs were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26.8 per contest.

The Spurs conceded 12.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Bruce Brown vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 25 8 1 1 0 0 2 11/7/2022 25 2 0 3 0 2 1 11/5/2022 20 9 3 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.