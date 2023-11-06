How to Watch the Ball State vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals will begin their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ball State vs. Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles' 68.7 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals gave up.
- Tennessee Tech had a 19-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
- Last year, the Cardinals put up 14.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Golden Eagles allowed (63.1).
- Ball State went 21-5 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- The Cardinals shot 31.8% from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 36.1% clip from the field last season, 18.1 percentage points less than the 54.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.